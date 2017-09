Japanese Co. Takes Major Stake In $3.6B Hudson Yards Tower

Law360, Minneapolis (September 1, 2017, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Japanese real estate company Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. said Friday its American arm will take a 90 percent stake in a commercial office tower project valued at approximately $3.6 billion located in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards.



Mitsui said subsidiary Mitsui Fudosan America Inc. will take over the development of the 50 Hudson Yards building, a 58 story tower which is slated to be Manhattan’s largest mixed-use development ever. Scheduled for completion in 2022, the building will have approximately 2.8 million square feet of floor area, and will...

To view the full article, register now.