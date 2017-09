AT&T Lobbies For 'Safe Harbor' In Robocall Policy

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT) -- AT&T Inc. recently spoke up in support of a so-called safe harbor provision in robocall crackdown measures that the Federal Communications Commission is considering, telling the agency in a Thursday ex parte filing that service providers should be given credit for their good-faith efforts.



The telecom giant argued that cooperative providers should not be penalized for cases of inadvertent infractions, as the agency moves toward restricting automated calling activity.



“If adopted through a rulemaking process, the safe harbor would apply to those service providers that cooperate...

