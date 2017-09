Man Arrested For Fake Nikes, UGGs Smuggling Scheme

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A former Queens, New York, resident has been charged with facilitating a scheme to import millions of dollars’ worth of fake Nike sneakers, UGG boots and other counterfeit goods from China, according to a complaint unsealed in federal court on Friday.



Su Ming Ling, 50, faces charges of smuggling and conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods stemming from the import of about 200 shipping containers stuffed with fake brand-name apparel, which investigators believe would have translated to roughly $250 million in losses for the trademark holders,...

To view the full article, register now.