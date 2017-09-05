Expert Analysis

Can Trump Withdraw From NAFTA Without Congress?

By Gunjan Sharma September 5, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT) -- Aug, 20, 2017, marked the end of the first round of the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico.[1] On Aug. 23, 2017, just three days later, President Donald Trump told a crowd at a political rally in Phoenix that "[p]ersonally, I don't think we can make a deal. I think we'll probably end up terminating NAFTA at some point."[2]

The possibility that President Trump may seek to terminate NAFTA is not new. On April 26, 2017, unnamed...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular