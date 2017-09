BREAKING: Judge Posner Stepping Down After 36 Years At 7th Circ.

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT) -- U.S. Circuit Judge Richard A. Posner, one of the most prolific and influential legal thinkers of the past half-century, is retiring from the Seventh Circuit over the weekend, the court announced Friday.



Judge Richard Posner, who has served on the bench for more than three decades, will retire from the Seventh Circuit on Saturday. Posner, 78, has served on the bench for three and a half decades, and said in a press release issued by Seventh Circuit that he will step down officially on Saturday. He...

To view the full article, register now.