Judge Says Iran-Linked Manhattan Office Tower Can Be Sold

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge rejected a request by an Iran-linked charity on Friday to overturn a jury's finding that it evaded sanctions on the country or delay the sale of its $500 million Manhattan skyscraper until an appeals court has weighed in, saying the Alavi Foundation’s chances of overturning the verdict are “remote.”



U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest ruled that it would be “unfair” to the victims of Iran-funded terrorist attacks who sued the Alavi Foundation to prevent the building from being sold during what...

