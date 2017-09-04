EU Must Fix Banking Regulation Overlaps, Says ECB Official
Yves Mersch, member of the executive board of the ECB, said that while European policies have assumed a stronger role over time, they still overlap with national policies in many areas. He said the resultant confusion over the assignment of responsibilities and accountability “threatens efficiency and legitimacy.”
“There is a need for us to complete not only the...
