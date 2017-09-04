ESMA Clarifies Market Abuse, Insider Trading Rules

Law360, London (September 4, 2017, 1:04 PM BST) -- Europe’s securities monitor issued updated market abuse rules for domestic regulators on Monday, clarifying which firms must detect and report suspicious orders and transactions and who is subject to insider information laws.



The European Securities and Markets Authority also provided greater detail on the scope of financial instruments subject to the market-sounding regime. This restrictive section of the rules governs communication of information before a transaction is announced, which allows a firm to gauge the interest of potential investors.



The EU Market Abuse Regulation, or MAR,...

