ESMA Clarifies Market Abuse, Insider Trading Rules
The European Securities and Markets Authority also provided greater detail on the scope of financial instruments subject to the market-sounding regime. This restrictive section of the rules governs communication of information before a transaction is announced, which allows a firm to gauge the interest of potential investors.
The EU Market Abuse Regulation, or MAR,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login