Industry Challenges EIOPA On Premium Payment Failure Risk

By William Shaw

Law360, London (September 4, 2017, 4:53 PM BST) -- The European Union’s top insurance regulator must address the risk that policyholders could collectively be unable to pay their premiums, a major lobby group said on Monday. 

Insurance Europe announced its position in response to a consultation by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, which is reviewing the EU's controversial Solvency II regulatory package after its first year-and-a-half in operation.

The lobby group said it welcomed efforts by EIOPA to simplify the way that insurance companies calculate the size of their capital buffers under Solvency...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular