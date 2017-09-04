Industry Challenges EIOPA On Premium Payment Failure Risk

Law360, London (September 4, 2017, 4:53 PM BST) -- The European Union’s top insurance regulator must address the risk that policyholders could collectively be unable to pay their premiums, a major lobby group said on Monday.



Insurance Europe announced its position in response to a consultation by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, which is reviewing the EU's controversial Solvency II regulatory package after its first year-and-a-half in operation.



The lobby group said it welcomed efforts by EIOPA to simplify the way that insurance companies calculate the size of their capital buffers under Solvency...

To view the full article, register now.