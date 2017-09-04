EU Lawmakers Advance Whistleblowing Laws To Stop Fraud

Law360, London (September 4, 2017, 5:47 PM BST) -- A key European Parliament committee on Monday waved through proposals to protect whistleblowers who lift the lid on financial fraud, tax evasion and money laundering, advancing long-planned legislation.



Members of the Parliament's economic and financial affairs committee voted to approve the new European Union-wide whistleblowing protection framework, which includes text that highlights the role of the financial sector in previous scandals.



The planned legislation comes in response to concerns that European regulators have failed to protect or motivate individuals who risk their livelihood by reporting fraud...

