UK Review Spurs Warning On Financial Sanctions Reports

By Mark Taylor

Law360, London (September 4, 2017, 1:32 PM BST) -- The U.K. government launched its annual review of asset seizures on Monday, reminding lawyers they must report any suspicious transactions or clients with frozen assets to the new financial sanctions regulator.

Individuals, organizations and businesses holding frozen assets belonging to a so-called designated person will have until Oct. 13 to report them to HM Treasury’s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation, or OFSI.

The Treasury announced the review as part of the expansion of the U.K.’s financial sanctions regime, a move designed to strengthen national security. It...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular