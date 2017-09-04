UK Review Spurs Warning On Financial Sanctions Reports

Law360, London (September 4, 2017, 1:32 PM BST) -- The U.K. government launched its annual review of asset seizures on Monday, reminding lawyers they must report any suspicious transactions or clients with frozen assets to the new financial sanctions regulator.



Individuals, organizations and businesses holding frozen assets belonging to a so-called designated person will have until Oct. 13 to report them to HM Treasury’s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation, or OFSI.



The Treasury announced the review as part of the expansion of the U.K.’s financial sanctions regime, a move designed to strengthen national security. It...

