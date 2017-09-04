Dechert Lures Financial Services Partner From Ropes & Gray

Law360, London (September 4, 2017, 4:25 PM BST) -- Dechert LLP has strengthened its London finance practice with the appointment of Monica Gogna from Ropes & Gray LLP as a financial services partner, the law firm said Monday.



Gogna, who focuses on advising financial institutions in the asset management sector, was a partner at Ropes & Gray’s investment management and financial regulation team. She joined the firm from Pinsent Masons in 2014.



Gogna has recently worked with the Investment Association, a U.K. trade body that represents investment managers who manage more than £5.7 trillion ($7.4...

