Fraud Trial Of 3 Ex-Tesco Execs Adjourned For Three Weeks

Law360, London (September 4, 2017, 3:48 PM BST) -- The trial of three former executives at Tesco PLC accused of fraud and false accounting over a £263 million ($340 million) shortfall in the accounts of the U.K.’s largest retailer was adjourned on Monday until later in the month.



The three men — who were all senior managers at Tesco — were due to stand trial at Southwark Crown Court on Monday. They have been accused of abusing their position to falsely inflate the supermarket’s profits in 2014.



Judge Deborah Taylor adjourned the start of the...

To view the full article, register now.