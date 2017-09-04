Pensions Regulator Investigating Suspect Websites

Law360, London (September 4, 2017, 5:50 PM BST) -- Britain's pensions regulator is investigating investment websites it suspects are being set up to defraud savers and using government warnings about scammers to create a fake legitimacy, the watchdog said on Monday.



The Pensions Regulator is concerned that unscrupulous firms are posting official warning messages on their websites as they seek to “dress up” as legitimate investment vehicles. The sites are suspected of exploiting radical pensions reforms that let savers dip into their retirement funds by encouraging them to invest in schemes which may not exist,...

