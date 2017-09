Osborne Clarke Poaches Financial Services Partner In London

Law360, London (September 5, 2017, 11:10 AM BST) -- Global law firm Osborne Clarke announced on Tuesday that it has lured a former Pinsent Masons LLP partner with more than 20 years’ specialist experience in financial services regulation to join its office in London.



Michael Lewis started at the firm this week, bringing with him considerable expertise in regulatory capital, client assets and conduct regulation, Osborne Clarke said. Lewis joins from Pinsent Masons, where he had practiced for six years. Other law firms on his resume include Norton Rose LLP, Linklaters LLP and Simmons &...

