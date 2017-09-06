Banks Feel MiFID II Squeeze On Investment Research Payments

Law360, London (September 6, 2017, 5:04 PM BST) -- Investment research is on the brink of a multimillion-dollar price war as incoming European Union regulations force the unbundling of client commission charges to prove firms are not inducing trades with sweeteners.



The world’s biggest investment banks are mulling the future of research services, whether in-house or outsourced, to comply with the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, known as MiFID II. Under the directive's investor protection framework, firms can no longer bundle together research with trading fees. Instead, they will be forced to separate the execution...

