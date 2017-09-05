'Not Enough Progress' From UK On Brexit Talks, MEPs Told
Officials in Brussels have repeatedly refused to discuss a new trade deal for banks and businesses with Britain until significant progress is made on thorny issues including London’s final financial settlement with the EU.
Britain has avoided mention of the divorce bill in a series of Brexit position papers published in recent weeks....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login