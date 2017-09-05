'Not Enough Progress' From UK On Brexit Talks, MEPs Told

Law360, London (September 5, 2017, 12:47 PM BST) -- Members of the European Parliament are worried about the U.K.’s position on paying the bill for leaving the European Union, a rapidly emerging obstacle to progress in Brexit negotiations, the Parliament said on Tuesday.



Officials in Brussels have repeatedly refused to discuss a new trade deal for banks and businesses with Britain until significant progress is made on thorny issues including London’s final financial settlement with the EU.



Britain has avoided mention of the divorce bill in a series of Brexit position papers published in recent weeks....

To view the full article, register now.