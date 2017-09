First Convicted Spoofer Won't Get Rehearing In 7th Circ.

Law360, Chicago (September 5, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit will not reconsider its ruling upholding the first-ever “spoofing” conviction, rejecting New Jersey trader Michael Coscia’s petition for a rehearing of his appeal Tuesday after no judge voted to hear it.



In a three-sentence order issued just over two weeks after Coscia petitioned for the rehearing with a suggestion it be heard en banc, the Seventh Circuit said the three judges that heard his original appeal voted against giving the trader a second shot and none of the court’s active judges had requested...

To view the full article, register now.