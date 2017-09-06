Don't Wait Around For DPA Offer, SFO Lawyer Tells Firms

By Paige Long

Law360, London (September 6, 2017, 1:50 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office’s chief lawyer has reminded corporate attorneys that the opportunity for entering into a deferred prosecution agreement is offered by the agency only to cooperative companies.

Tuesday's comments by Alun Milford, general counsel for the SFO, shoot down a belief that firms taking a "wait-and-see" approach will still be eligible for such an agreement, known as a DPA.

Milford referred to an SFO investigation that led to a DPA with Rolls-Royce PLC earlier this year over a bribery scheme. He said his agency...
