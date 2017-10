Legal Sector Rebounds In Sept. Despite Hurricane Impact

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 1:23 PM EDT) -- The legal services industry continued to recover from a recent slide with the addition of 900 new jobs in September, while the country recorded overall job losses for the first time in seven years thanks to the effects of hurricanes Irma and Harvey, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday.



A preliminary count of 1,128,600 seasonally adjusted jobs in September represents a step in the right direction for the legal services sector, following a loss of 3,700 jobs in July. It is the second highest...

To view the full article, register now.