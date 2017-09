LensCrafters Trumps Up Tech And Product, Class Action Says

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 1:36 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action filed Tuesday in California federal court alleged that LensCrafters falsely claims that its prescription eyeglasses are made with pupillary distance measurements that are five times more precise than traditional measurements, duping consumers into overpaying for the company’s glasses.



Kathleen Infante said Luxottica Retail North America Inc., doing business as LensCrafters, advertises that its Accufit Digital Measurement System measures the distance between pupils to the tenth of a millimeter. She said the company claims that the system allows it to produce prescription glasses...

