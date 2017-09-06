Nossaman Gets Veteran Enviro And Litigation Duo In Seattle

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Nossaman LLP has picked up two seasoned attorneys who ran their own law practice to bolster its environment and litigation groups on the West Coast, the firm announced on Tuesday.



Leslie Nellermoe and Michael Wrenn both join the firm as partners in Nossaman’s Seattle offices. Previously, the pair were name partners of their own firm that specialized in environmental regulation and litigation, called Nellermoe Wrenn, the announcement said.



Bringing more than 30 years of experience, Nellermoe joins the firm’s environment and land use practice, where she...

