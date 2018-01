$1.9M Med Mal Verdict Had To Go, Texas Justices Told

Law360, Houston (January 11, 2018, 6:02 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court was told Thursday that there are multiple reasons to grant a new trial to a doctor who was previously hit with a $1.9 million jury verdict in a malpractice suit stemming from an alleged botched hysterectomy, including unqualified expert testimony and an improper jury charge.



An intermediate appellate court panel had ruled that patient Lauren Williams’ expert in the case, Dr. Bruce Patsner, met requirements to testify on the negligence issue, but found that a charge error required a new trial. The...

To view the full article, register now.