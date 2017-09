UK Court Tells Potato Farmer To Pay Clydesdale Bank £12.3M

Law360, London (September 6, 2017, 2:31 PM BST) -- A British farmer and his wife have been ordered to repay around £12.3 million ($16 million) in loans, charges and guarantees they entered into with Clydesdale Bank PLC after a High Court judge ruled that the bank behaved properly when enforcing the debts it was owed.



Clydesdale Bank is also entitled to take possession of two properties belonging to Roger Gough, a potato farmer, and his wife Anne Gough — a farm which he has lived in since 1967 and a separate property within the farm...

