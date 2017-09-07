UK Treasury Chair Demands FCA Release Leaked RBS Report

Law360, London (September 7, 2017, 12:03 AM BST) -- An influential lawmaker on Thursday demanded that Britain’s financial regulators publish a leaked report into claims the Royal Bank of Scotland PLC intentionally wrecked firms for substantial profits.



Chair of the Treasury Select Committee Nicky Morgan said the Financial Conduct Authority must come clean on its investigation into RBS’s controversial Global Restructuring Group, following a leak of the skilled persons’ report into the treatment of customers.



Several claimants are currently suing RBS on allegations it deliberately destroyed firms to gain a profit through the bank’s Global...

