European Funds Call On EU To Remove Post-Trade Barriers

Law360, London (September 6, 2017, 12:43 PM BST) -- A major European investment management lobby group said on Wednesday that legal inconsistency and over-complex cross-border securities procedures are the main barriers to the bloc’s plan for a capital markets union.



The European Fund and Asset Management Association, which represents 28 member associations with €23 trillion ($27 trillion) in assets under management, called on European leaders to tackle the problems as a priority.



The group’s response follows a public consultation by the European Commission aimed at soothing the biggest headaches faced by post-trade market players that...

