Senate Dem Wants EPA Records On Clean Water Rule Rewrite

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The top Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee is asking the Trump administration to hand over information related to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s plan to repeal and replace the Clean Water Rule, after media reports suggested the agency might have left out key economic information in its proposal.



In a letter sent Wednesday to EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware called it particularly disturbing that, as reported in The New York Times, agency appointees allegedly told scientists to scrub...

