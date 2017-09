Gas Groups Want In On Ill. Nuke Subsidy Fight In 7th Circ.

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 1:06 PM EDT) -- Two natural gas industry groups told the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday that Illinois' plan to subsidize struggling nuclear power plants usurps federal authority over wholesale electricity markets and unlawfully discriminates against the use of gas as a fuel source for electric generation.



The Natural Gas Supply Association and American Petroleum Institute lodged a proposed amicus brief supporting a coalition of independent power producers and a group of Illinois energy consumers appealing U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah’s July 14 ruling that Illinois’ Zero Emissions Credit program,...

To view the full article, register now.