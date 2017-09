Are Noncompetes With Independent Contractors Enforceable?

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 12:54 PM EDT) -- Employers have been focused on the distinction between employees and independent contractors of late. The classification considers numerous factors and comes with it serious consequences. An incorrect decision to label a worker as an independent contractor could result in significant liability.



An area that has received less attention is the impact of classifying a worker as an independent contractor to a noncompetition agreement (noncompete). Will the noncompete be enforceable against the independent contractor?



The Eight Circuit recently addressed this question in Ag Spectrum Co. v. Elder.[1]...

To view the full article, register now.