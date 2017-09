High Court Told Tax Code's Omnibus Clause Too 'Sweeping'

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A criminally convicted tax dodger has pressed the U.S. Supreme Court for a more narrow reading of the Internal Revenue Code’s “omnibus clause,” which makes obstruction of the code’s enforcement a criminal offense, arguing the government’s “sweeping” interpretation would criminalize otherwise lawful conduct.



Carlo J. Marinello II, who was convicted for failing to file personal and corporate tax returns on income from his Buffalo, New York, courier business, filed a brief on Friday after the high court in June granted his petition to review the reach...

To view the full article, register now.