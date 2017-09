Tokio Marine Dodges Brexit With Luxembourg Move

Law360, London (September 6, 2017, 5:05 PM BST) -- Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. is setting up a new company in Luxembourg to ensure it can keep trading in the European Union after Brexit, the Japanese insurance giant said on Wednesday.



Tokio Marine, which currently writes EU business from a U.K. subsidiary, has begun applying for a license amid fears that insurers will lose their “passporting rights” when Britain leaves the bloc’s regulatory framework in March 2019.



“The EU is a very important market for Tokio Marine,” the firm said in a statement. “This is to...

To view the full article, register now.