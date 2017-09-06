OECD Warns Of Consequences For Misuse Of Tax Data

Law360, New York (September 6, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Tax authorities that use information from country-by-country reports in inappropriate ways risk having foreign jurisdictions suspend the exchange of those reports, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Wednesday.



In its latest guidance on CbC reporting, the OECD outlined the consequences for misuse of the material and suggested a six-step checklist for governments planning to adopt the regime. The guidance said that proposing a tax adjustment based on global formulary apportionment was an example of misuse.



“Where a competent authority determines that there is or...

