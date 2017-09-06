OECD Warns Of Consequences For Misuse Of Tax Data
In its latest guidance on CbC reporting, the OECD outlined the consequences for misuse of the material and suggested a six-step checklist for governments planning to adopt the regime. The guidance said that proposing a tax adjustment based on global formulary apportionment was an example of misuse.
“Where a competent authority determines that there is or...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login