BIA Must Show Foreign Party Leaders OK'd Attacks: 3rd Circ.

Law360, Washington (September 7, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit ruled Wednesday that the Board of Immigration Appeals could not designate a foreign political party a terrorist organization without showing that its leadership authorized terrorist activities, in a precedential ruling that required the BIA to reconsider the removal of a Bangladesh native.



The BIA had labeled the Bangladesh National Party a Tier III terrorist organization as the basis for rejecting Joshim Uddin's bid to prevent his removal to the nation, which he fled after political rivals allegedly threatened him, beat him, broke his...

