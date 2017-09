McCaskill Slams Opioid Drugmaker Over Sales Efforts

Law360, Washington (September 6, 2017, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., said on Wednesday that an investigation she is leading into prescription opioid manufacturers has revealed that the maker of a fentanyl-based pain medication linked to the death of a New Jersey woman had engaged in aggressive and even deceptive efforts to reduce barriers to prescriptions for the powerful drug.



Insys Therapeutics Inc. launched a concerted effort to facilitate prescriptions for its fentanyl-based pain medication Subsys after difficulties getting authorization for prescriptions of the drug dragged the company's sales below projections, McCaskill said...

