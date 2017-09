Feds Peg Wilmington Employees For 'Hostile Witnesses'

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors asked a Delaware federal judge on Wednesday to label nine former and current employees at Wilmington Trust Corp. "hostile witnesses" ahead of a securities fraud trial, a designation that would change the ground rules when they testify.



Wilmington Trust and four executives are accused of hiding hundreds of millions in overdue commercial loans from investors amid the financial crisis. Prosecutors with the Delaware U.S. Attorney's Office argued that because Wilmington Trust is paying for the unnamed employees' lawyers, the government should be able to treat...

