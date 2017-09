Gay Bar Patron Sues NY Hotel Bar For Bias After His Removal

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 3:28 PM EDT) -- An openly gay patron of the St. Regis New York hotel’s iconic King Cole Bar slapped the hotel and the state’s human rights unit with a lawsuit in state court Wednesday, saying he was discriminated against when forced to leave the bar while wearing supposedly inappropriate clothing and makeup.



The patron, Andy Simon, said he was wearing nontraditional clothing and carried a lady’s purse when he was escorted out of the King Cole Bar by security staff, only to return in a man’s tuxedo a short...

