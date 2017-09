Marine Chain Co. Trims But Can't Pause $400M Petrobras Row

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday trimmed a $400 million suit brought by Petrobras America Inc.and its insurers against a Spanish manufacturer but declined to halt the remaining claims over an allegedly defective component at an offshore oil and gas rig for arbitration.



U.S. District Judge David Hittner denied Vicinay Cadenas SA’s bid to escape the suit or at least pause it pending arbitration, finding that claims brought by Petrobras and certain underwriters at Lloyd's of London can continue because they arise from terms imposed before...

