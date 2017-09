Commerce Wallops More Steel Rod Imports With Massive Duties

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 12:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce rolled out preliminary anti-dumping duties ranging upward of 750 percent on steel wire rod imports from Belarus, Russia and the United Arab Emirates late on Wednesday after finding that the merchandise had been sold in the U.S. at unfairly low prices.



Commerce’s preliminary determination — part of a larger dumping probe that has ensnared producers in 10 nations — is a decisive win for the coalition of U.S. companies that brought the case earlier this year and one that Commerce Secretary...

