Industrial Drone Maker Airobotics Raises $32M In Funding

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Automated industrial drone company Airobotics on Thursday said that it has landed $32.5 million in its latest funding round, led by BlueRun Ventures China, Microsoft Ventures and OurCrowd.com, which it will use to expand in the mining and homeland security sectors.



The Series C round was also contributed to by existing investors, including venture capital firm CRV; Noam Bardin, the CEO of navigation software maker Waze; and David Roux, co-founder of Silver Lake Partners, the company said in a statement.



Airobotics, based in Tel Aviv, has developed...

