Doc Deemed Flight Risk In Haiti Bribe Scheme Case

Law360, Boston (September 7, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A judge on Thursday agreed with federal prosecutors that the bribery case against a retired Army colonel and dentist is strong enough that he poses a flight risk, ordering him to put up a $250,000 appearance bond and surrender his passport.



Prosecutors said Joseph Baptiste, 64, a Haiti-born resident of Maryland, had walked away from the plea agreement he signed admitting he schemed to bribe high-level Haitian officials for a port project.



Baptiste, who allegedly funneled bribes through his charity for people in his native country,...

