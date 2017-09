Banc Of Calif. Must Face Suit Over Ties To Fraudster

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday refused to throw out a proposed class action targeting Banc of California and its former CEO for hiding extensive ties to inveterate white collar fraudster Jason Galanis, saying the suit adequately pleads its claims of deceit.



U.S. District Judge Andrew Guilford said the suit’s claims that the bank and former CEO Steven Sugarman failed to disclose key information about Sugarman’s ties to Galanis or Galanis’ use of a key financial backer of Banc of California that he controlled — COR Capital...

