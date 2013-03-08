$4.5M Deal In False Supplement Ad Suit Gets Final Nod

Law360, Chicago (September 7, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge gave the go-ahead to a $4.5 million settlement in a class action against a supplement maker Thursday, ending claims the company falsely marketed its joint health product Instaflex.



U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle Sr. granted final approval to a settlement deal that is estimated to pay consumers who bought Direct Digital LLC’s Instaflex product approximately $15 per bottle while requiring the company to stop claiming the supplement provides joint support.



Judge Norgle also agreed to class counsel’s request for $1,353,000 of the...

