$4.5M Deal In False Supplement Ad Suit Gets Final Nod

By Diana Novak Jones

Law360, Chicago (September 7, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge gave the go-ahead to a $4.5 million settlement in a class action against a supplement maker Thursday, ending claims the company falsely marketed its joint health product Instaflex.

U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle Sr. granted final approval to a settlement deal that is estimated to pay consumers who bought Direct Digital LLC’s Instaflex product approximately $15 per bottle while requiring the company to stop claiming the supplement provides joint support.

Judge Norgle also agreed to class counsel’s request for $1,353,000 of the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Mullins v. Direct Digital LLC


Case Number

1:13-cv-01829

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

890(Other Statutory Actions)

Judge

Honorable Charles R. Norgle, Sr

Date Filed

March 8, 2013

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular