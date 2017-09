BREAKING: J&J Slammed With $57M Verdict In Philly Mesh Case

Law360, Philadelphia (September 7, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia jury on Thursday awarded $57.1 million in damages to a woman who accused a Johnson & Johnson unit of manufacturing a defective pelvic mesh implant that scarred her urethra and left her incontinent.



The award, which included $50 million in punitive damages, easily eclipses verdicts won by plaintiffs in four prior cases tried in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas as part of a mass tort program over allegedly defective pelvic mesh implants sold by Ethicon Inc.



The jury on Thursday unanimously backed...

