SEC, Texas Man Settle Suit Over Alleged Investment Scam

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A Texas man and a partnership he operated, Stewardship Fund LP, have reached a deal to settle a suit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that alleged they raised at least $25 million from more than 100 investors as part of a fraudulent investment scheme, according to documents filed in Texas federal court Thursday.



James G. Temme agreed to entry of a final judgment that would put him on the hook for paying almost $246,000 in disgorgement, civil monetary penalties and interest after adjustments reflecting...

To view the full article, register now.