Suing 'John Doe' Doomed Ex-Cop's Privacy Suit: 8th Circ.

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Thursday affirmed a Minnesota federal judge’s ruling ending a former law enforcement officer’s privacy lawsuit over information gleaned from the state's driver's license database, finding that a specific person’s name can’t replace a John Doe after the statute of limitations has expired.



The three-judge panel agreed with the lower court’s ruling that former officer Jennifer Heglund and her husband Jamie didn’t make a mistake under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 15(c) by suing “John Doe” rather than former Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Assistant...

To view the full article, register now.