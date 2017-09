Ex-Nike Retail Employee Fights Bid To Nix PAGA Claim

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A former Nike store assistant manager on Thursday fought a bid to nix her representative Private Attorney General Act claim in a lawsuit alleging the retailer misclassified her as overtime-exempt, telling a California federal judge there is no evidence the number of employees included under the claim is unmanageable.



Payal Patel, a former “assistant head coach” of a Nike retail store responded to a motion brought by the retailer in August seeking to strike the PAGA claim or grant judgment on the pleadings on the ground...

