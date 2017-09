Law360's Pro Say: Can The DACA Program Be Saved?

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 10:46 PM EDT) -- On the latest episode of Law360's Pro Say podcast, the team discusses the fallout from the Trump administration's controversial decision to phase out Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a BigLaw firm shelling out $34 million for its role in a Ponzi scheme, the kickoff of Senator Robert Menendez's bribery trial, and a jury verdict over the works of John Steinbeck.



Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and break down what you need to know...

To view the full article, register now.