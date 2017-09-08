Insurers See Big Savings In Gov't Reversal On Discount Rate

By William Shaw

Law360, London (September 8, 2017, 3:56 PM BST) -- Leading U.K. insurance figures have applauded the government’s Thursday pledge to reform compensation for accident victims, predicting a fall in motor premium costs and huge savings for the industry.

Insurance companies breathed a collective sigh of relief after Justice Secretary David Lidington proposed legislation on Thursday to change the way courts calculate lump sum compensation for personal injuries.

The surprise announcement signaled a stepdown from a highly controversial move in March, when Lidington’s predecessor, Elizabeth Truss, slashed the “Ogden rate” from 2.5 percent to 0.75 percent. A...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular