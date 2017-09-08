Insurers See Big Savings In Gov't Reversal On Discount Rate
Insurance companies breathed a collective sigh of relief after Justice Secretary David Lidington proposed legislation on Thursday to change the way courts calculate lump sum compensation for personal injuries.
The surprise announcement signaled a stepdown from a highly controversial move in March, when Lidington’s predecessor, Elizabeth Truss, slashed the “Ogden rate” from 2.5 percent to 0.75 percent. A...
