EIOPA To Review Oversight Of Insurtech Developments

Law360, London (September 8, 2017, 4:38 PM BST) -- Europe’s top insurance regulator is preparing to review how big data and insurance technology are supervised, as its moves to tighten the legal frameworks around surging industry innovation.



The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority is set to launch an examination of how to foster “insurtech” developments while still protecting consumers, Manuela Zweimüller, head of the regulator’s policy department, said in a speech released on Friday.



“EIOPA considers insurtechs to be of strategic importance,” Zweimüller told a conference in the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana. “Our intention...

