Hungarian Trader Can't Escape FCA Market Abuse Fine

Law360, London (September 8, 2017, 5:28 PM BST) -- A U.K. judge has dismissed a Hungarian trader’s application to set aside a fine he was issued in 2015 over market abuse allegations from the Financial Conduct Authority, calling the trader’s claims of being unaware of the legal proceedings “patently untrue.”



In his application for the £410,000 ($541,458) fine to be revoked, Tamas Pornye argued that he had not been served with the FCA’s claim and had not instructed Bivonas Law LLP to represent him in the proceedings that took place leading up to and during...

